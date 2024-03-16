Approval accorded for infrastructure development in Karnataka

In spirit with Honorable Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat-Samridh Bharat’, the Ministry of Minority Affairs has taken a significant stride in infrastructure development in Karnataka by allocating Rs. 127.23 Crore for the development of Educational Infrastructure in 12 institutes. The institutes would cater to 4200 students out of which 3150 belong to minority population.

These facilities approved for the State of Karnataka are a step towards promoting education and ensuring provision of educational infrastructure for facilitating a conducive environment aiding in intellectual stimulation of the students.

Acknowledging the importance of inclusive and holistic infrastructure, the Educational infrastructure has been approved as community assets as a bridging step to aid in the national development as well as support for NEP 2020. This event signifies MoMA’s commitment towards Vision 2047 for Viksit Bharat.