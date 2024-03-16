Approval accorded for infrastructure development in the North-Eastern Himalayan University

In spirit with Honorable Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat-Samridh Bharat’, the Ministry of Minority Affairs has taken a significant stride in infrastructure development in the North Eastern Himalayan University (NEHU) by allocating Rs. 92.34 Crore for the ‘construction of 4 hostels and one auditorium’

Established with the objective of disseminating knowledge via instructional and research facilities and paying special attention towards improvement of social and economic conditions of the hill areas of the North-Eastern region, the University has been working towards intellectual, academic, and cultural advancement. Ministry of Minority Affairs has taken the initiative of supporting the work and augmenting the university’s growth by provision of this infrastructure facility. The approved facilities will enable the University to accommodate more students from the far flung areas of North-Eastern Bharat so that they complete their studies. The infrastructure will directly benefit more than 1200 students of the University majority of which belong to Minority communities. This step of the Ministry is reflective of its commitment towards Vision 2047 for Viksit Bharat.