Infrastructure Finance Secretariat, DEA, organises workshop on Public Private Partnership (PPP) and Project Structuring Toolkit for Ports Sector

The Infrastructure Finance Secretariat (IFS), Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance (MoF), organised a two-day workshop in hybrid mode on 14th-15th March,2024 in New Delhi.

The workshop was held to sensitise stakeholders from Ports sector, and on how to structure PPP projects using the web-based PPP structuring toolkit in Ports sector. The workshop was attended by more than 45 representatives of Centre and State/UT Government departments, private players and major ports authorities.

Ports Sector requires proper project structuring due to inherent complexities involved. Understanding this need,‘PPP Structuring Toolkit’ is one among the initiatives that IFS has taken to support the Project Sponsoring Authorities (PSAs) and other stakeholders to structure their Portprojects in PPP mode with objectivity and to boost private sector investment for development of ports sector in the country.

This workshop, which is the fourth in a series catering to Ports Sector, was inaugurated by Ms. Preeti Jain, Director, Infrastructure Support & Development (ISD) Division, DEA, MoF. Ms. Jain highlighted the importance of infrastructure and the need for creating a shelf of viable infrastructure projects to take India on a higher growth trajectory and further encouraged the participants to structure PPP projects in Ports sector.

The workshop includedsessions ondemonstration of toolkit and further included hands-on sessions understanding of tools developed for evaluating projects in Ports sector. The workshop familiarised participants with the toolkit’s overview and objectives through the case studies for practical understanding, detailing its five integral tools: –

Suitability Filter

Family Indicator Tool

Mode Validation Tool

Financial Viability Indicator, and

Value for Money Indicator tool

IFS also showcased the ‘Contingent Liability Toolkit’, which gives a hands-on approach to the PSAs for estimating probable pay-outs of the PSA due to occurrence of various contingencies.The workshop witnessed active participation from officials representing Central Ministries/Departments, various State/UT Governments and from all major ports’ authority.