Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) to be Conducted Nationwide Under ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, Government of India, is set to conduct the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) as part of the ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram on 17th March 2024, across 23 states. Approximately 37 lakh learners will appear for this important nationwide assessment.

The FLNAT will be held in all districts of each participating State/UT, with the District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and Government/aided schools serving as test centres. The assessment comprises three subjects – Reading, Writing, and Numeracy – each carrying 50 marks, totalling 150 marks. This test is developed to evaluate the foundational literacy and numeracy skills of registered non-literate learners.

Previously, two FLNATs were conducted in 2023 – in March and September. In the last FLNAT held on 24th September 2023, 17,39,097 learners appeared, out of which 15,58,696 were certified. Till date, a total of 36,00,870 learners have been certified. The test will be conducted in the regional language of the learners, in line with NEP 2020’s focus on promoting multilingualism and using the mother tongue or local language as the medium of instruction. Conducting this test in regional languages shall help in promoting and preserving linguistic diversity.

This time, some UTs, including Chandigarh, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, and Goa, are aiming to declare 100 per cent literacy through FLNAT. The test is crucial in assessing the impact of teaching-learning sessions conducted as part of the ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram. Qualifying learners will receive a certificate issued by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), recognising their achievement in acquiring foundational literacy and numeracy skills.

The FLNAT scheduled for 17th March 2024 represents another significant step in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat and Jan Jan Saakshar Bharat. We look forward to witnessing the continued success and impact of ULLAS in enhancing literacy rates across the nation.