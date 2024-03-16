 SAI to conduct Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI) at KIIT University

The Khelo India Rising Talent Identification (KIRTI) under the aegis of Sport Authority of India is organized by SAI NCOE, Jagatpur, Cuttack at KIIT University premises from 18th – 21st March 2024. Khelo India is all set to identify potential sports talents in Bhubaneswar city. Interested candidates may participate in the assessment camp. All the registered as well as unregistered athletes should come on the dates of their respective sports discipline.

The details are as follows,

“Khelo India Rising Talent Identification” (KIRTI)

Age Group: 09 – 18 Years

Venue: KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar

18.03.2024 (07:00 AM) – Football – Dutee Chand Athletics Stadium

19.03.2024 (07:00 AM) – Hockey – Dilip Tirkey Hockey Stadium

20.03.2024 (07:00 AM) – Athletics – Dutee Chand Athletics Stadium

21.03.2024 (07:00 AM) – Kho Kho – Bijupatnaik Multipurpose Indoor Stadium

Documents to Carry:

1. Valid Mobile Number (If unregistered)

2. Aadhar Card