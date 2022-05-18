HANSA-NG Aircraft successfully completed Engine Relight test in Air

New Delhi :HANSA-NG 2 seater flying trainer Aircraft, Design & Developed by CSIR-NAL, has successfully completed in-flight engine relight test at DRDO’s Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) facility, Challakere on 17th May, 2022. Flight test was carried out at an altitude of 7000-8000 feet with the speed range of 60 to 70 knots by Wg Cdr K V Prakash and Wg Cdr NDS Reddy, Test Pilots from Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), Indian Air force (IAF).

In-flight engine relight capability of the aircraft was demonstrated with wind milling propeller and starter assisted start. The aircraft handling characteristics & flight parameters were found to be normal during these test flights.

CSIR-NAL mentioned that, the in-flight engine relight test is most critical and important milestone towards certification of the aircraft by DGCA. The aircraft was ferried to ATR, Challakere on 16th May 2022, after obtaining necessary approvals from DGCA. The flight tests were monitored by Mr Abbani Rinku, Project Director of HANSA along with design team of CSIR-NAL and flight test crew from ASTE – Wg Cdr Senthil Kumar, Flight Test Director, Sq Ldr Sahil Sarin, Safety pilot and Gp Capt M Rangachari, Chief Test Pilot.

Mr Jitendra J Jadhav, Director, CSIR-NAL congratulated the teams of CSIR-NAL, DGCA, ASTE-IAF & ADE-DRDO and mentioned that, the combined and coordinated efforts of the integrated team resulted in text book execution of the test flights.