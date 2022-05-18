Department of Posts enters into partnership with GeM and CSC

New Delhi :Department of Posts has signed an Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Government e-Marketplace [GeM] and CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd. [CSC-SPV] for the advocacy, outreach, mobilization and capacity-building of last-mile Government buyers, sellers and service providers in public procurement. The MoU was signed by Shri PK Singh, CEO, GeM, Shri Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, CEO, CSC-SPV and Shri Ajay Kumar Roy, Chief General Manager, Parcel Directorate, Department of Posts in New Delhi on 18th May 2022.

The MoU was conceived after the successful integration of GeM and India Post on 05th May 2022. With this integration, it is now possible for all Government buyers, sellers and service-providers to avail the logistics services and facilities over GeM through the India Post offices located in the remotest parts of India. In addition, more than 1.3 lakh CSC outlets of DoP would facilitate onboarding of sellers on the GeM.

This tie-up between Department of Posts and GeM will enable sellers to opt for DoP services of pickup, booking, transmission and delivery from their profile page on GeM portal. Department of Posts has deployed seamless data exchange with all its customers through Application Programme Interface (API). The partnership between GeM and DoP involves integration of DoP and GeM system for seller registration in DoP system, Pincode validation, tariff calculation, pickup, booking, barcode generation, Label generation, Cancellation of in-transit shipments and Tracking.

DoP will also guide and train 6000+ CSCs with regard to various postal products and services that are offered and packaging of consignments as per Department of Posts Shipment Packaging Policy.

Speaking at the ceremony Shri Alok Sharma, Director General, Postal Services said that “the new partnership with GeM and CSC-SPV will propel India Post as the preferred logistics service provider for sellers on GeM portal thereby ensuring a high-quality of service and faster delivery of e-commerce benefits through last-mile physical connectivity, across 1.5 lakh+ India Post Offices.”

The MoU will spur local value-chains through “Vocal for Local” and “Make in India” initiatives of the Government, thereby furthering the aim of ensuring a self-reliant “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.