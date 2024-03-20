GRID-INDIA is now a Miniratna Company

New Delhi : Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-INDIA) achieved a significant milestone by being conferred with the status of Miniratna Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE). This recognition, bestowed upon by the Ministry of Power, Government of India, underscores GRID-INDIA’s pivotal role in the nation’s power landscape.

Established in 2009, GRID-INDIA holds the crucial mandate of overseeing the seamless and uninterrupted operation of the Indian Power System, ensuring the efficient transfer of electric power within and across regions, facilitating trans-national power exchanges with a focus on reliability, economy, and sustainability. It facilitates competitive and efficient wholesale electricity markets and administer settlement systems.

Comprising five Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) and the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC), GRID-INDIA shoulders the immense responsibility of managing the All India synchronous grid, one of the world’s largest and most intricate power systems. Over the years, GRID-INDIA’s functions have dynamically evolved in response to the integration of power systems, escalating energy demands, the proliferation of Renewable Energy (RE) sources, economic growth, and technological advancements, coupled with evolving regulations and market dynamics.

As a knowledge-driven organization, GRID-INDIA is dedicated to fulfilling diverse functions entrusted by the Government of India, adapting to the changing needs of the power sector. Its unwavering commitment lies in ensuring the integrated operation of regional and national power systems, facilitating electric power transfers with utmost reliability, security, and economic efficiency. Moreover, GRID-INDIA upholds the principles of independent system operation, fostering a level playing field for all stakeholders involved.