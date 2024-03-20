BhubaneswarCuttackOdisha

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri’s Coaching Beyond Comes To Odisha For Cricket Coaching To Players, Shastri met CM Naveen Patnaik

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: Coaching Beyond Comes To Odisha For Cricket Coaching To Players of All Age Groups & Start Coach Development Programs.

Ravi Shastri, former Indian cricketer & head coach who has founded Coaching Beyond, today met CM Naveen Patnaik to apprise about the Odisha project in collaboration with MGM School of Sports.

“Glad to meet ex-cricketer & former head coach of Team India,Ravi Shastri, , who visited Odisha to attend the MoU signing event between ‘Coaching Beyond’ cricket academy and Cuttack-based MGM School of Sports to establish a high performance cricket academy. Had a very fruitful discussion on development of world class cricket infrastructure in Odisha. Thanked him for appreciating state’s illustrious sporting ecosystem,” Tweets CM Naveen Patnaik.

 

