Bhubaneswar, Cuttack breaks its all-time record of lowest day maximum temperature in the month of March since 1952, 1902

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar records the lowest temperature of the month of March since 1952 with mercury dropping to 19.2 degree Celsius on March 20 (today). Cuttack breaks its all-time record of lowest day maximum temperature in the month of March since 1902. The previous lowest of 23.6 degree Celsius temperature was recorded on March 6 while 20 degrees was recorded today (March 20, 2024) says IMD, Bhubaneswar. Heavy rain lashes today in several parts of Odisha; several areas in #Cuttack waterlogged, residents and commuters suffer.
