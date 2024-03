Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ had a courtesy call on International Cricket Council President Greg Barclay. On that occasion, various issues of cooperation with ICC for the development of cricket in Nepal were discussed.

International Cricket Council President Greg Barclay and Biraj Bhakta Shrestha, Minister of Youth and Sports, came together to explore collaborative strategies strategies for enhancing cricket development in Nepal