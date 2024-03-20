Filing of nominations in the first phase of General Elections began this morning after ECI issues Gazette notification for Phase 1

Nominations have begun to be filed in the First Phase of General Elections this morning. This comes after Election Commission of India today issued a Gazette notification for 102 Parliamentary Constituencies across 21 States/UTs going for polls in the General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024. The polling in these PCs in Phase 1 will take place on 19.04.2024.

The States/UTs included in Phase 1 are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.