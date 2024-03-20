NationalTop News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with President Zelenskyy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with the President of Ukraine, H.E. Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India-Ukraine partnership in various spheres.

While discussing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM reiterated India’s people-centric approach and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.

He highlighted that India supports all efforts for an early and peaceful resolution of all issues between the Parties. He added that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution.

President Zelenskyy appreciated India’s continued humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

 

