Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates President Putin on his re-election

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with the President of the Russian Federation, H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin.

PM congratulated him on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation and conveyed his best wishes for peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Russia.

The two leaders agreed to make concerted efforts towards further strengthening the Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the years to come.

They also reviewed progress in various issues of bilateral cooperation, and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

While discussing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.