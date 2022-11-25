Govt convenes all party meeting on Dec 6 ahead of Winter Session of Parliament

The government has convened an all party meeting on 6th of next month ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament. In the meeting, the centre will seek cooperation from all political parties for smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament during the session.

The Winter Session of Parliament will start from 7th December and will continue till 29th December. The session will have 17 sittings spread over 23 days. Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had expressed hope for a constructive debate and discussions on legislative business during the session.