CM Naveen Patnaik welcomes 203 Assistant Professors who joined Odisha Medical Education Service

Bhubaneswar : CM Naveen Patnaik welcomed the 203 Assistant Professors who joined Odisha Medical Education Service and advised them to follow Odisha Govt’s 5T initiative and try to bring smiles on patients and their close family members.

CM said that recruitment of such a large number of Assistant Professors at one go will boost the health education & improve the healthcare bringing satisfaction for people. CM reiterated commitment to ‘Sustha Odisha, Sukhi Odisha’ adding that for us, ‘Every Life matters’.

CM informed that the State’s budget estimate in healthcare has almost doubled in 3 years since 2019-20 which is over ₹12,000 Cr this financial year, adding that it is more than 6 per cent of the State Plan