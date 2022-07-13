Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati graces 208th Bhanu Jayanti Celebration

New Delhi : Joining the worldwide celebration of the 208th birth anniversary of Adi Kavi Bhanu Bhakta Acharya , a culturally venerated poet of the Gorkha diasporas, the Mizoram Gorkha Youth Association (Central) organized the celebration at Vanapa Hall, Aizawl today. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati graced the occasion as a chief guest.

On this auspicious occasion for the Gorkha community, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati extended his greeting and well wishes to all the members of the community across the state. He shared his admiration of Poet Bhanu’s work on Ramayan in Nepali from Sanskrit which is widely credited to have played an important role in the development of Nepali literature and the language itself. Governor also congratulated the Gorkha community for having the Nepali language included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India as there are a lot of benefits that come with this recognition.

In his first opportunity to address the Gorkha community of Mizoram, Governor thanked the Gorkha community for the valuable contributions they have made to Mizoram. He shared his appreciation of the continued peaceful coexistence of the community with the majority Mizo community and urged the community to carry on with a positive mindset. On this note, he appealed to the community to continue to uphold this sacred bond of togetherness and work hand in hand with the Mizos for the progress and development of Mizoram.

Governor also praised the Mizoram Gorkha Youth Association (MGYA) for their activities to contribute to the civil societies in which they are confined and for all the good works they are doing for the Gorkha community. He urged the Gorkha youth to be more motivated despite a few hurdles that might hamper a small community like them and encouraged them to live a life worthy of being regarded around the world as brave, honest and exceptional in military services. He also reminded everyone that Education is the most powerful empowering force and knowledge is the ability no one could take away from those who possess it.

Full speech of Governor : https://dipr.mizoram.gov.in/ post/speech-of-dr-hari-babu- kambhampati-honble-governor- of-mizoram-on-the-occasion-of- 208th-bhanu-jayanti-organized- by-mizoram-gorkha-youth- association-on-13th-july-2022- at-vanapa-hall-aizawl

The 208th Bhanu Jayanti Celebration was celebrated with discourses in literature, felicitations, and performances of songs and dances. The second session of the celebration programme commenced with Lamp Lighting done by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. Shri Anup Chhetri, President, MGYA(C) welcomed the participants and invitees from various branches of the MGYA. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Shri Rajkumar Shahi, Vice President, MGYA(C).