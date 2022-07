Bhubaneswar : Odisha Fire Service announces to position quick response unit vehicles for inaccessible and narrow approach roads and as many as 207 such vehicles will be positioned for areas including Unit I, Unit II, Unit IV in Bhubaneswar and Chhatra Bazar in Cuttack, in the first phase.

Besides, five each unit will be kept ready for fire stations of Kalpana and Secretariat in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, said officials.