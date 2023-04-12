Global Scale Ammonia Project set up at PCL wins RoSPA Gold Award

Bhubaneswar : Global Scale Ammonia Project set up at Taloja MIDC, Raigad, Maharashtra, by Performance Chemiserve Limited (PCL), a step-down subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, has been awarded the Gold Award by the prestigious Royal Society for the Prevention of Accident (RoSPA) for its outstanding health and safety performance during the period of January 01, 2022, to December 31, 2022. The Global Scale Ammonia Project, being executed by Toyo Engineering India Private Limited, won the award after several rounds of strict reviews for the RoSPA Health and Safety Award 2022.

The Gold Award serves as proof of the Ammonia Project’s excellent occupational health and safety management systems and culture, high levels of compliance with control measures for risks, low rates of error, zero fatal or major injuries and no significant enforcement issues.

After receiving the award, Mr. Arun Vijay, President, Projects said, “This recognition validates our dedication towards upholding a safety-first culture, our top-notch occupational health and safety management systems, and our strict adherence to control measures. We extend our gratitude to our team, Toyo Engineering, and all our stakeholders for their unrelenting support and contribution towards accomplishing this significant milestone.”

The RoSPA Health & Safety Award, established in 1956, is one of the world’s most prestigious and recognized schemes, with almost 2000 entries every year and a reach of over 7 million employees. It offers organizations a unique opportunity to benchmark safety performance year after year and ensure consistent performance between sites. The award also provides an effective route to demonstrate an ongoing commitment to raising health and safety standards.

The Global Scale Ammonia Project commenced its execution in April 2021 and is scheduled to go into operation in the first quarter of 2023- 24. The project has achieved 12.5 million safe man-hours so far.