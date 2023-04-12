Tata Steel Mining Launches All-Women Apprenticeship Batch

Bhubaneswar : As part of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML), one of India’s leading mining companies, has launched a special apprenticeship program for women in its Odisha operations. The initiative, which aims to empower women by providing them with employment opportunities in non-traditional sectors, was inaugurated at the company’s Sukinda Chromite Mine campus in Jajpur district.

The all-women apprenticeship batch comprises 15 young women from different parts of Odisha who will be trained in trades like metallurgy, electrical and civil over a period of one year. The batch will also undergo training on various aspects of mining, including geology, drilling, blasting, etc. The apprentices will receive hands-on training under the guidance of experienced professionals at TSML’s Ferro Alloys plants at Athagarh, Gopalpur and Jajpur and at the mines in Sukinda region, where they will gain practical knowledge and exposure to real-world operations.

Pankaj Satija, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining said, ” We are delighted to announce the launch of our all-women apprenticeship program, marking a major stride towards empowering women and fostering gender equality. We recognize the immense potential women possess to excel in every domain, and we are committed to offering them the essential support and opportunities to fulfil their ambitions.

Adding that the apprenticeship program is another step towards Tata Steel Mining’s commitment to promote diversity, equity and inclusion at workplace, Satija said, “We hope this initiative will inspire more women to consider a career in mining and help us build a more gender-balanced workforce.”

The all-women apprenticeship program is a key component of Tata Steel Mining’s broader diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, aiming to cultivate a diverse, equal and inclusive workplace. The company is dedicated to offering equal opportunities to all employees, regardless of gender, while maintaining a safe and supportive work environment.