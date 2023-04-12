CISOs’ Deep Dive Training held

At CISOs’ Deep Dive Training, Team National e-Governance Division, Ministry of Electronics & IT encouraged participants to engage in optimized self-development during the prog wherein they build their capacities, abilities, & skills for practical implementation of effective cybersecurity in their respective depts.



This is significant as when the participants leave, they not only feel having learned about cybersecurity but have understood the organization, system, and mechanism to implement in their own department and create plans, SOPs, and response mechanisms.