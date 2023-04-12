Odia OrbitOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Visit of  Anubhav Patnaik,  Advisor E & IT Department, Govt. of Odisha to STPI-Balasore

By OdAdmin

Balasore : Shri Anubhav Patnaik, Hon’ble Advisor E & IT Department, Govt. of Odisha visited STPI-Balasore. He was briefed by Sh. Surya Kumar Pattanayak, Director, STPI-Bhubaneswar on the current activities, role and achievements made by STPI-Balasore centre.

It is pertinent to mention that, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) established by Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India is engaged in promoting the exports of IT and software services form the country. STPI has presence over 63 centers across the country and STPI-Balasore is fourth STPI centre in the State of Odisha after Bhubaneswar, Rourkela & Berhampur.

STPI has created State-of-art infrastructural facilities & initiatives like Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS), Plug & Play Modern Incubation, Co-working Space at STPI-Balasore to cater the need of IT/ITES Industries of Balasore & Northern Odisha. During his visit, Shri Anubhav Patnaik witnessed the STPI facilities and interacted with Incubatees & IT companies to know their core strength & services offered by them. The representatives of companies like Aabsys, Infocreatives, SMIWA Infosol, Unikul Solutions, Weaverbird, Rurbanmate were present and interacted with Hon’ble Advisor.

Shri Anubhav Patnaik, Hon’ble Advisor E & IT Department, Govt. of Odisha and appreciated the role of STPI-Balasore for fulfilling the objectives of achieving a uniform IT growth and through promotion of secondary cities of the State.
He lauded the efforts of STPI in positioning India as a global IT outsourcing hub and creating Innovation Led Entrepreneurship as well as strengthening India’s leadership in Emerging Technologies by building a collaborative ecosystem. He conveyed his best wishes to all IT companies and advised STPI to continue the good works for further upliftment of IT Industries in the region.

 

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.