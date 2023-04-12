Visit of  Anubhav Patnaik,  Advisor E & IT Department, Govt. of Odisha to STPI-Balasore

Balasore : Shri Anubhav Patnaik, Hon’ble Advisor E & IT Department, Govt. of Odisha visited STPI-Balasore. He was briefed by Sh. Surya Kumar Pattanayak, Director, STPI-Bhubaneswar on the current activities, role and achievements made by STPI-Balasore centre.

It is pertinent to mention that, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) established by Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India is engaged in promoting the exports of IT and software services form the country. STPI has presence over 63 centers across the country and STPI-Balasore is fourth STPI centre in the State of Odisha after Bhubaneswar, Rourkela & Berhampur.

STPI has created State-of-art infrastructural facilities & initiatives like Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS), Plug & Play Modern Incubation, Co-working Space at STPI-Balasore to cater the need of IT/ITES Industries of Balasore & Northern Odisha. During his visit, Shri Anubhav Patnaik witnessed the STPI facilities and interacted with Incubatees & IT companies to know their core strength & services offered by them. The representatives of companies like Aabsys, Infocreatives, SMIWA Infosol, Unikul Solutions, Weaverbird, Rurbanmate were present and interacted with Hon’ble Advisor.

Shri Anubhav Patnaik, Hon’ble Advisor E & IT Department, Govt. of Odisha and appreciated the role of STPI-Balasore for fulfilling the objectives of achieving a uniform IT growth and through promotion of secondary cities of the State.

He lauded the efforts of STPI in positioning India as a global IT outsourcing hub and creating Innovation Led Entrepreneurship as well as strengthening India’s leadership in Emerging Technologies by building a collaborative ecosystem. He conveyed his best wishes to all IT companies and advised STPI to continue the good works for further upliftment of IT Industries in the region.