Giri Launches its First Showroom in the United States

The 70 years of Giri’s legacy now Opens in Sunnyvale, Bringing Indian Spiritual Traditions to Silicon Valley

Chennai : Giri, a premier retailer of Indian traditional and religious products, is thrilled to announce the grand launch of its first showroom in Sunnyvale, California. This significant expansion allows Giri to bring its extensive range of authentic spiritual items to a broader audience, catering to the Indian diaspora and enthusiasts of Indian culture across America. The new showroom aims to serve as a cultural hub, fostering a deeper connection to Indian traditions and spirituality.

Founded over 70 years ago, Giri has become a household name for those seeking high-quality spiritual products. This presence not only brings Giri’s extensive range of authentic items closer to customers in the U.S., but also fosters a deeper connection to cultural and spiritual traditions. By establishing a foothold in the United States, Giri aims to continue its legacy of excellence and support the spiritual practices of individuals and families in a new, dynamic market. Additionally, Giri’s robust e-commerce platform ensures that its wide array of products is accessible to a global audience, enhancing convenience for its customers.

The new U.S. showroom will showcase an extensive selection of Giri’s renowned products including books, pooja essentials, Indian festivity products, idols, handicrafts, Yantram, and much more., providing customers with convenient access to high-quality spiritual and religious items within their locale.

Speaking on the occasion, “We are thrilled to bring Giri to the United States,” said Mr. TS Ranganathan, CEO of GIRI Inc. “Our new showroom represents a significant milestone in our mission to connect individuals with India’s rich spiritual traditions. We are committed to offering our American customers the same high standards of quality and authenticity that have earned us their trust in India for over seven decades.”