IndiGo launches IndiGoal, a community to unite football fans across the world  

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, is proud to announce the launch of IndiGoal, a community initiative to unite football fans across the world while supporting the development of the sport in India. As the official global airline partner for the Indian National Football Team, IndiGo aims to elevate the sport and touch the lives of fans across the nation through this new initiative. The partnership seeks to foster a community where sports and travel enthusiasts can engage with inspiring and thrilling content, get the latest updates on Indian football, and celebrate national football heroes, all while tapping into the passion that India has for football.

The partnership between the Indian National Football Team and IndiGo commenced in September 2023. The Indian Football team, comprising players from diverse regions across India, is united by their love for the sport. Similarly, through the “India by IndiGo” initiative, the airline connects these players, leveraging its extensive network to meet their travel needs. “India by IndiGo” ensures that the Indian National Football Team has a reliable and supportive travel partner who shares their passion for football. This partnership enables both brands to represent India with pride and excellence on the global stage, reinforcing the common bond they share with millions of fans.

Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer, IndiGo, said, “We are thrilled to launch the IndiGoal community that aims to bring football fans together worldwide. As an inclusive airline, IndiGo is proud to provide sports and travel enthusiasts with inspiring content and opportunities to celebrate national football heroes. IndiGo is committed to a long-term partnership with the team, providing reliable and affordable service across its extensive network. We believe this initiative will not only elevate the sport but also touch the lives of fans across the nation.”

Kalyan Chaubey, President, All India Football Federation, said, “I am happy to note that IndiGo, the official global airline partner of Indian National Football Team, has launched IndiGoal, a community initiative to unite football fans across the world. It is a great initiative on the part of IndiGo and will immensely help in spreading the message of peace, harmony and brotherhood through the beautiful game both in India and other countries.”