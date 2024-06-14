The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu attended the Raja Parb celebration at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (June 14, 2024). She also witnessed the cultural performances which included Raja geet and dance performances such as Mayurbhanj Chhau dance, Sambalpuri dance and Karma dance.

As part of the celebrations, swings decorated with flowers were set up. The swings, decorated with flowers and mango leaves are the main attraction of this festival. Mehndi artists were invited and Odia cuisine such as various types of pitha apart from sherbet and paan were arranged for the participants.

This is the first occasion when the Raja Parb, an agriculture-based festival of Odisha, was celebrated at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This celebration provided a unique glimpse of Odia culture and lifestyle to the participants.

The Raja Parb is one of the most celebrated festivals of Odisha. The three-day-long agricultural festival is celebrated during the onset of monsoons. Women and children celebrate this festival with immense fervour.