Galleries of National Museum, New Delhi closed for visitors from today

New Delhi : National Museum, New Delhi is a prime cultural institution of India under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. In view of the evolving situation due to spread of Covid-19 pandemic and as per the order vide No.60/DDMA/Covid-19/2021/500 dated 28-12-2021, issued by the Government of NCT of Delhi, Delhi Disaster Management Act 2005, all the galleries of National Museum shall remain closed for visitors from (today) 5th January , 2022 till further order in public interest. However, all the departments of the National Museum will remain open as per DoPT,GoI’s order and all protocols of Covid-19 will be followed.

