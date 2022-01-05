MoD implements family pension to other eligible family member of a pensioner charged with murder or abetment of Government servant

New Delhi : Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoP&PW) vide OM dated June 16, 2021 had allowed family pension to other eligible family member in the event of family pensioner, charged with the offence of murdering the Government servant or for abetting in the commission of such an offence.

Ministry of Defence, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare has issued order on January 05, 2022 regarding application of provisions contained in the above OM of DoP&PW mutatis–mutandis (making necessary alterations while not affecting the main point at issue) to the Armed Forces Pensioners. This provision shall be applicable with effect from June 16, 2021.