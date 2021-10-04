Gajendra Singh Shekhawat & Dr. Jitendra Singh To Jointly Inaugurate Heli-Borne Survey For Ground Water Management In Arid Regions

New Delhi : The Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and SpaceDr. Jitendra Singh will inaugurate the Heli-Borne Survey for Ground Water Management in Arid Regions on Tuesday, 5th October, 2021 at 11 AM at Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti and CSIR-NGRI (National Geophysical Research Institute), Hyderabad have signed agreement for use of advanced heli-borne geophysical survey and other scientific studies in parts of the States of Rajasthan, Gujarat Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh covering an area of 3.88 lac sq. km under the Aquifer Mapping Programme.

The Heli-Borne Survey aims to conduct High resolution aquifer mapping using heliborne geophysical studies, including identification of Sites for artificial recharge, 3D Geophysical model, Geophysical Thematic maps at horizontal and vertical planes, Aquifer Geometry of principal aquifer with demarcation of de-saturated and saturated aquifers,Aquifer system with relatively fresh and saline zones. The survey also aims to map Spatial and depth wise distribution of paleochannel network if any and its linkage with aquifer system. The expected outcome includes selecting suitable sites for groundwater withdrawal and water conservation through artificial or managed aquifer recharge.

Work for Phase 1 has been sanctioned on 10.08.2020 for 1.01 Lakh Sq KM at a cost of for Rs 45.8 Cr plus GST.A MoA signed in Dec 2020 and the First instalment 4.58 crreleased in March 2021. Phase 1 is to be completed within 1 year from release of First payment i.e. by March 2022. An area of 2.87 Lakh Sq.km will be covered under Phase 2.