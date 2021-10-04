Ministry of Coal Finalises Agenda Document for 2021- 22

New Delhi : The Ministry of Coal has finalized an Agenda Document for the year 2021-22 which broadly focuses on the four areas of :

1.Coal Sector Reforms

2. Coal Transition and Sustainability

3. Institution Building

4. Futuristic Agenda.

This is for the first time that an Agenda document for the ensuing year has been brought out in the form of a compilation and provided to all senior functionaries who have been apportioned the responsibility of steering these four broad focus areas through the year with regular monitoring and appraisals.

This Agenda has been designed along with a monitoring and reviewing framework which is to be reviewed frequently by the Secretary(Coal) for mid-course directions / alignments.

The areas covered step up upon the major reforms done in the last few years and also give direction for covering and meeting the existing and the emerging challenges of the Coal Sector and aligns itself well with the emerging technologies and diversification thrust of the Coal Sector.

The Agenda covers the entire gambit of areas for steering the Coal Sector into new technologies while focussing on the core competence of ensuring set production targets including the one billion tonne by 2024.

Coal Sector Reforms include Projects for the financial year 2021-22, Jharia Master Plan, Regulatory reforms (Exploration), Coal Beneficiation, Safety in coal mines, Coking coal Strategy, Marketing reforms, Coal Pricing Reforms, Reforms in land acquisition, Solar Power Projects, Coal Despatch & Stocking, Coal Export in Neighbouring Countries and Strategy to boost coal production of mines allocated through auction.

At the same time, Coal Transition & Sustainability covers the areas of social aspects of coal transition, monetization of de-coaled land, use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in data mining/drones and Sustainability (Net Zero Emissions)

Institution building segment of the above Agenda contains reforms in Coal Controller Organisation (CCO), Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation (CMPFO), upgrading Coal testing lab andstaffing quality and training issues.

The Futuristic Agenda include Coal to Chemical: Syn Gas, Hydrogen Gas, Liquid fuels, Chemicals and fertilizers, CIL – diversify its business and explore prospects in sunrise industries electric charging pods, EVs etc. Acquisition and mergers of similar or new business after due diligence, media campaign and close monitoring of CSR activities

The Agenda 2021-22 document is available on the website of Ministry of Coal.