FRENCH NAVY SHIP ACONIT VISITS MUMBAI 28 OCT TO 02 NOV 22

New Delhi : French Navy Ship Aconit, one of the five La Fayette Class frigates of the French Navy was on a goodwill visit to Mumbai from 28 Oct to 02 Nov 22. The ship’s crew had professional and social interactions with personnel of Indian Navy. The visit culminated with an exercise at sea with a warship of the IN’s Western Fleet. The frigate had earlier visited Visakhapatnam in 2015.

The Commanding Officer, Cdr Guyon, called on VAdm Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command and interacted with him over issues of mutual interest.

Over the decades, cooperation between India and France has grown exponentially in various defence related fields. The current visit of FNS Aconit to Mumbai is a reflection of the growing cooperation between the two navies and their enhanced interoperability. With peace and stability in the region being of common interest, the two navies are committed to working together towards that goal.