Tata Motors registered total sales of 78,335 units in October 2022, Grows by 15% over last year

New Delhi : Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for October 2022 stood at 78,335 vehicles, compared to 67,829 units during October 2021.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category October 2022 October 2021 Growth

(Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 76,537 65,151 17%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category October 2022 October 2021 Growth

(Y-o-Y) M&HCV 9,860 7,644 29% I&LCV 4,083 5,599 -27% Passenger Carriers 1,759 958 84% SCV cargo and pickup 15,618 17,025 -8% Total CV Domestic 31,320 31,226 0% CV IB 1592 2,448 -35% Total CV 32,912 33,674 -2%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in October 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,251 units, compared to 11,612 units in October 2021.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in October 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,940 units compared to 12,723 units in October 2021.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category October 2022 October 2021 Growth

(Y-o-Y) Total PV Domestic 45,217 33,925 33% PV IB 206 230 -10% Total PV (includes EV) 45,423 34,155 33% EV (IB + Domestic) 4,277 1,660 158%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.

A planned shutdown of the Pune plant for preventive maintenance and debottlenecking actions led to reduced production in Oct’22.