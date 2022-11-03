Tata Motors registered total sales of 78,335 units in October 2022, Grows by 15% over last year

New Delhi : Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for October 2022 stood at 78,335 vehicles, compared to 67,829 units during October 2021.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|October 2022
|October 2021
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|76,537
|65,151
|17%
Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|October 2022
|October 2021
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|M&HCV
|9,860
|7,644
|29%
|I&LCV
|4,083
|5,599
|-27%
|Passenger Carriers
|1,759
|958
|84%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|15,618
|17,025
|-8%
|Total CV Domestic
|31,320
|31,226
|0%
|CV IB
|1592
|2,448
|-35%
|Total CV
|32,912
|33,674
|-2%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in October 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,251 units, compared to 11,612 units in October 2021.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in October 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,940 units compared to 12,723 units in October 2021.
Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|October 2022
|October 2021
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total PV Domestic
|45,217
|33,925
|33%
|PV IB
|206
|230
|-10%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|45,423
|34,155
|33%
|EV (IB + Domestic)
|4,277
|1,660
|158%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.
A planned shutdown of the Pune plant for preventive maintenance and debottlenecking actions led to reduced production in Oct’22.