Former Assam chief minister TarunGogoi has passed away

New Delhi: Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi has passed away, says state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He was under mechanical ventilation at GMCH. He suffered from multiple organ failure and breathed his last at 5.34 pm, Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Born on 11 October 1934, Tarun Gogoi remained the Chief Minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016, making him the longest serving chief minister of the state for fifteen consecutive years.

The Indian National Congress leader guided the party to three consecutive electoral victories in the state. He did his primary schooling from No.26 Rangajan Nimna Buniyadi Vidyalaya. He completed his LLB from Gauhati University, Assam in 1963.

