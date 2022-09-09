Foreign Secretary of Nepal’s visit to India (September 13-14, 2022)

New Delhi : At the invitation of Foreign Secretary, Shri Vinay Kwatra, Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Mr. Bharat Raj Paudyal will pay an official visit to India from 13-14 September 2022.

Besides, On 13 September 2022, the Foreign Secretaries will hold discussions on bilateral issues covering the entire range of multifaceted cooperation between India and Nepal, in particular, reviewing the progress on the various initiatives/ announcements made during the recent high level visit of Prime Minister of Nepal, Rt Hon’ble Mr. Sher Bahadur Deuba to India and Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi to Nepal, in April and May 2022, respectively.