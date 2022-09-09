National

More than 18 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 214.76 Crore (2,14,76,15,125today. More than 18 lakh (18,75,018) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10414467
2nd Dose 10110488
Precaution Dose 6858887
FLWs 1st Dose 18435450
2nd Dose 17705213
Precaution Dose 13348125
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40599793
  2nd Dose 30792449
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61781230
  2nd Dose 52618697
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560861175
2nd Dose 514155771
Precaution Dose 75087917
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203954285
2nd Dose 196567298
Precaution Dose 40448410
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127617720
2nd Dose 122876917
Precaution Dose 43380833
Cumulative 1st dose administered 1023664120
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 944826833
Precaution Dose 179124172
Total 2147615125

 

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 09th September, 2022 (602nd Day)
HCWs 1st Dose 19
2nd Dose 168
Precaution Dose 7043
FLWs 1st Dose 43
2nd Dose 297
Precaution Dose 15600
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 24532
  2nd Dose 44967
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 7407
  2nd Dose 20269
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 17687
2nd Dose 69019
Precaution Dose 1001548
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 3083
2nd Dose 15591
Precaution Dose 440971
Over 60 years 1st Dose 1931
2nd Dose 10732
Precaution Dose 194111
Cumulative 1st dose administered 54702
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 161043
Precaution Dose 1659273
Total 1875018

 

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

Odisha Diary bureau
