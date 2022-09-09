More than 18 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 214.76 Crore (2,14,76,15,125) today. More than 18 lakh (18,75,018) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10414467 2nd Dose 10110488 Precaution Dose 6858887 FLWs 1st Dose 18435450 2nd Dose 17705213 Precaution Dose 13348125 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40599793 2nd Dose 30792449 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61781230 2nd Dose 52618697 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560861175 2nd Dose 514155771 Precaution Dose 75087917 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203954285 2nd Dose 196567298 Precaution Dose 40448410 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127617720 2nd Dose 122876917 Precaution Dose 43380833 Cumulative 1st dose administered 1023664120 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 944826833 Precaution Dose 179124172 Total 2147615125

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 09th September, 2022 (602nd Day) HCWs 1st Dose 19 2nd Dose 168 Precaution Dose 7043 FLWs 1st Dose 43 2nd Dose 297 Precaution Dose 15600 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 24532 2nd Dose 44967 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 7407 2nd Dose 20269 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 17687 2nd Dose 69019 Precaution Dose 1001548 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 3083 2nd Dose 15591 Precaution Dose 440971 Over 60 years 1st Dose 1931 2nd Dose 10732 Precaution Dose 194111 Cumulative 1st dose administered 54702 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 161043 Precaution Dose 1659273 Total 1875018

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.