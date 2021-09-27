FD pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on his 114th Birth anniversary

New Delhi: Films Division is paying tribute to the revolutionary freedom fighter and one of the most influential figures in India’s freedom movement Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 114th birth anniversary. As a tribute to his fearless bravery and courage Films Division will be screening two documentaries highlighting his great sacrifice and heroism on 28th September, 2021 on Films Division website and YouTube Channel.

Films Division is screening “Bhagat Singh” (English/1970/20 Min/Prem Prakash), a biopic which traces the life of Bhagat Singh from his childhood, his education in Lahore, his contact with other revolutionaries and the day he went to the gallows with a smiling face. “Maha Mrutyunjaya Bhagat Singh” (Hindi /2005/21Min/Surindar Sahni) highlights the contribution of Bhagat Singh as one of the most influential revolutionaries of the Indian independence movement. This fictional film attempts to reconstruct historical moments and presents a life sketch of Bhagat Singh as he emerged as a prominent freedom fighter.

Both the films will be streamed on Films Division website, https://filmsdivision.org/ ‘Documentary of the Week’ section and also on YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision on 28th September, 2021 for 24 hours.