75th Independence Day celebrated in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The 75th Independence Day was celebrated at Nabakrushna Choudhury [NKC] Stadium here, district collector S K Mohapatra unfurled the National tricolor, witnessed ceremonial parade and addressed the gathering.

Reiterating freedom movements against British’s during pre-independence period collector Mohapatra discussed the contributions and sacrifice had given by our freedom fighters and country men, later country became independent on August 15, 1947.

After passing of long 75 years country has been capped developments in social, economic and political sectors, our democracy have been recognized globally, Collector appealed citizens and specially youth mass remembering every personality who had played a part in the freedom movement we indebted to all our freedom fighters.

This year ID celebration was dedicated felicitating Covid warriors who had worked immensely and tirelessly in district during Corona Panademic, collector was awarded certificates to few doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and municipality employees. Earlier collector was greeted by district superintendent of police Akhileshvar Singh at NKC stadium ground, later collector witnessed ceremonial parade hosted by police personnel. [Ends]

