Outreach Programme on “POSHAN’ in adopted villages by CUO sponsored by National Commission on Women

Koraput: Under the POSHAN MONTH CELEBRATION started from 7 to 30 September, 2021, the Central University of Odisha, Koraput organised an outreach programme on 26 September, 2021 sponsored by National Commission for Women, Govt. of India. It is the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s overarching scheme for holistic nourishment – Sahi Poshan – Desh Roushan and a Flagship Programme to improve nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers. The programme was organised at Prathamik Sevashram, Rajpalma village of Koraput. Beneficiaries included 40 nos of pregnant women and lactating mothers from 3 adopted villages of CUO namely Nuaguda, Rajpalma and Chakarliput. Vice-Chancellor In charge of the University, Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita conveyed his great pleasures and best wishes for a successful programme.

Welcome address was delivered by Dr. Kakoli Banerjee, Presiding Officer, ICC, CUO. The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Asit Kumar Das, Registrar, CUO. He assured cooperation of CUO for the adopted villages in the best possible manner. Other dignitaries present were Finance Officer Mr. Kosala Rao; Controller of Examinations, Dr. Ram Shankar; Nuaguda-Chakarliput Gram Mukhya Shri Bijay Kumar Khetriya; Two ward members, Ms. Laxmi Jani and Ms. Laxmi Oyal; Ms, Surekha Turuk, Asst. Teacher of the Prathamik Sevashram, Asha didi’s and Angandbadi didi’s. Dr. Shankar pointed out the need of such outreach programmes of our University with support of the neighbouring villagers. Shri Khetriya encouraged such programmes but also highlighted the need for water supply in the villages which is scarce.

The inaugural session was followed by distribution of health drinks, energy drinks, masks and sanitizers to all the mothers on behalf of University. It was coordinated by Dr. Meera Swain, ICC Member. After the distribution, the feedback of the programme was provided by two beneficiaries. They highlighted that they were not aware of such health drinks and their relation with Covid. The second beneficiary confirmed that they will take care of their children from Covid and will prevent themselves and their families too. The programme ended with the vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Rudrani Mohanty, ICC Member.

