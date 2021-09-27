CMD MCL inspects Bhubaneswari, Lingaraj OCPs in Talcher

Talcher: Mr P K Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) on Monday visited the mega project Bhubaneswari OCP (28 MTPY) and Lingaraj OCP (13.5 MTPY) in Talcher coalfields.

The CMD, who was briefed on coal mining and dispatch operations in the mines by respective General Managers, also interacted with the field teams.

“We have the responsibility to ensure thermal power plants get adequate coal supply,” the CMD said, emphasising on need to optimise production and despatch performance in view of rising coal demand.

Mr Sinha appreciated spirited efforts by teams at both the projects, which have registered more than 125% growth in coal production as on date during current financial year.

He also inspected the newly-commissioned Lingaraj railway siding, which has enabled dispatch of three to four additional rakes to power plants.

He was also accompanied by Mr OP Singh, Director (Technical/Operations), during his visit. To maximise coal supply to the consumers, the Top management of MCL have reached out operational areas and projects to ensure quick decision-making and support to field teams.

Despite unprecedented heavy rains, the company has ensured double digit growth in coal production and despatch during current fiscal, maintaining growth in coal production and despatch to meet the rising fuel demand.

MCL is the leading coal producing company in India, having mining operations in spread over in Jharsuguda, Sundergarh and Angul districts of Odisha.