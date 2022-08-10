FC Goa announces T10 Sports as new Kit Partner

Mumbai : FC Goa is delighted to announce T10 Sports as the Club’s official kit supplier, signing a multi-year deal with one of India’s fastest-growing sports apparel companies.

The partnership will see T10 Sports manufacture and supply FC Goa’s playing, training and travel wear. As the Official Kit Partners, the agreement will see T10 Sports outfitting the senior and youth teams, as well as the coaching staff.

T10 Sports offers a wide range of products across multiple sports, athleisure, and lifestyle apparel and merchandise, whether shopping online, in their retail stores, or at venues. Besides football, T10 Sports has particular expertise and interest in cricket, running, cycling, and retail and is looking to partner in these segments.

Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Vice President – Strategy, said, “We’re pleased to have got T10 Sports on board as our kitting partner. We’ve previously associated in a very successful manner and with them being one of the most reliable sports apparel makers, we’re certain that our fans will be satisfied with the quality of product that T10 Sports has on offer.”

Vineet Agarwal, CEO – T10 Sports, also expressed his delight at the partnership with the Gaurs. He said, “T10 Sports is thrilled to announce their long term partnership with FC Goa as their official kitting partner. We hope to strengthen our presence in the Goa region with this association.”