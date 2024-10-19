Ruturaj Gaikwad Expected to Captain India A in Upcoming Series

Ruturaj Gaikwad will captain the India A team against Australia A in two four-day first-class matches later this month, according to ESPNcricinfo. The top order is expected to include Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sai Sudharsan. This series is crucial for finding a reserve opener, as Rohit Sharma is likely to miss one of the first two Tests in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Easwaran is in excellent form, having scored multiple centuries in recent tournaments. The matches will serve as auditions for players vying for spots in the Test squad.

The middle order is expected to feature Devdutt Padikkal, Baba Indrajith, and Ricky Bhui. Ishan Kishan may return as a wicketkeeper, and all-rounders will include Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, and Manav Suthar. The pace attack will consist of Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, and Yash Dayal. The first match begins in Mackay on October 31, followed by the second in Melbourne on November 7.

India A Squad: