Tourism Ministry organises visit to National War Memorial of Tourism related stakeholders and felicitation of kith & kin of Army Martyrs as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : Ministry of Tourism celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at the National War Memorial, New Delhi today by organising a visit of the Tourism related stakeholders to the Memorial. The Ministry of Tourism felicitated 7 kith & kin of the martyrs. The guests were taken on a guided tour of the National War Memorial and also witnessed the ‘Laying the wreath Ceremony’ which is observed every day at the National War Memorial. Kin of a martyred soldier is invited to come and pay respect to the soldiers by laying a wreath at the Memorial. The evening ended with Beating the Retreat Drill before sunset. Shri Arvind Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, led the august gathering of more than 150 people from Travel Trade, students, Incredible India Tourist Guide, Travel Bloggers/ Influencers and stakeholders during the visit. The event was supported by Col. Akash Khazanchi and his team of National War Memorial.

Shri Arvind Singh attended the Retreat Ceremony at the National War Memorial and paid tribute to the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the Nation and displayed distinguished acts of valour during wartime. On this occasion Shri Arvind Singh said as we are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and we are going to enter in Amrit Kaal (75th year of India’s Independence) I appeal to everyone to come and visit the National War Memorial during the Amrit kaal and pay tribute to the soldiers, who have sacrificed their lives for the Nation.

Spread over 40 acres in the midst of India’s national capital, stands the National War Memorial as a tribute to all the soldiers who fearlessly fought for India and lost their life. Inaugurated on 25th February 2019, this Memorial stands in the glow of the eternal flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti as a national pride depicting a nation indebted to its soldiers.

One highlight of the event was to pay tribute to 144 earthen pots containing soil from 144 Army Martyrs home town from all across India including soil from native place of 40 Martyrs of Pulwama attack. Shri Umesh Gopinath Jadav from Bangalore travelled more than1.15 lakh kilometres by road and met families of 144 martyrs all across India and collected soil outside of their home as the journey “Bharat Ki Mitti Ka Samman”. These revered soil pots were on display during the event as a mark of respect from the nation within the National War Memorial arena.