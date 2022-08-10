Tata Hitachi Launches 20-Tonne Hydraulic Excavator EX200 INFRA, Super+ series

Durgapur : Tata Hitachi today launched it’s all-new 20-Tonne Hydraulic Excavator EX200 INFRA, Super Plus Series at Durgapur, West Bengal.

The EX200LC series which was launched in the early 90s has been undoubtedly the most popular Hydraulic Excavator in India. With over 25000 machines sold to date, it has brought prosperity to several generations of entrepreneurs and continues to command the leadership position. To carry this legacy forward, Tata Hitachi has launched the Super Plus series EX200 INFRA for Earthwork and Infra applications.

Perfected by decades of experience and Tata Hitachi’s cutting-edge hydraulic technology, EX200 INFRA offers class-leading fuel efficiency. This is enabled by a powerful Cummins engine and features like auto idle, auto deceleration, two work modes, dial-type throttle, fuel-saving pump system, and hydraulic regeneration system.

EX200 INFRA is designed and manufactured to precision for best-in-class durability and reliability. Hydraulic aggregates are carefully selected for best performance and long life. The superior hydraulics makes it suitable for high-speed front-end attachments and smooth combined operations which increases production. The cabin is ergonomically designed focusing on the operator’s comfort.

Mr. Sandeep Singh, Managing Director, Tata Hitachi said, “For Team Tata Hitachi the launch of the all-new Hydraulic Excavator EX200 INFRA is very important. With this, we have further strengthened our extensive line-up of Excavators in the 20-Tonne class which is also the highest-selling excavator segment in India. We are steadfast in our commitment to being a one-stop solution provider to the construction equipment needs of our valued customers.”

The inbuilt InSite Telematics enables customers to access the live data of machine utilization, service history, and many other features. Lower maintenance cost further reduces the operating cost of the machine over its lifetime. This helps the customer to optimize the machine performance to increase profitability.

Put together, EX200 INFRA offers the best return on investment in its class.