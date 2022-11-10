England enters in final defeating India by 10 wickets

In T20 Cricket World Cup, England today entered the final defeating India by 10 wickets in the second semi-final match at Adelaide. Chasing a target of 168 runs to win England, overhauled the target in 16 overs.

For England, Alex Hales remained not out with 86 runs in 47 balls while skipper Jos Buttler remained unbeaten with 80 runs in 49 balls. Earlier, Hardik Pandya’s 33-ball 63 steered India to 168 for 6. Virat Kohli also scored a 50 off 40 balls. England skipper Jos Buttler had won the toss and opted to bowl first