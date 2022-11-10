Volvo Car India starts delivery of India’s first locally assembled full-electric luxury SUV – XC40 Recharge

Benagluru 10th November: Volvo Car India has commenced the delivery of its full electric XC40 Recharge in the country. The first car was delivered today in Gujarat by Mr. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India. Volvo XC40 Recharge is India’s first Locally Assembled Luxury Electric SUV. The company is assembling the cars in their facility based at Bangalore, Karnataka.

“It is indeed a milestone for all of us at Volvo to have the first of the India assembled pure electric XC40 Recharge luxury SUV delivered. This delivery is historic as this not only marks the beginning of our journey towards becoming an all-electric car company by 2030 but also will be the first car which is being delivered under our ambitious Online Direct Sales model. The response to the XC40 Recharge has been really encouraging with 150 car orders received online within 2 hours of opening bookings. I am delighted to announce that we already have close to 500 advance orders with us, and we will be delivering around 100 of them before the year-end. Rest of the customers will get their cars during the next year.” said Mr. Jyoti Malhotra – Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

The XC40 Recharge was launched on July 26th this year at Rs 55.90 lakh ex-showroom with a hassle-free ownership package. Volvo’s first electric SUV garnered an overwhelming response from luxury car buyers in India, with the business registering online bookings of 150 cars within a few hours of starting bookings on July 27th. The XC40 Recharge has a phenomenal range of upto 418 kilometres* on a single charge as per WLTP. This feature has increased consumer confidence and addressed common misconceptions regarding EV range.

All XC40 Recharge owners will also get 2 year membership of the exclusive Tre Kronor program. Tre Kronor membership offers benefits and services designed exclusively for Volvo XC40 Recharge car owners, keeping their satisfaction and comfort in mind.

By 2030, the company wants to offer exclusively purely electric vehicles and phase out all vehicles with internal combustion engines, including hybrids. This is aligned with the Company’s worldwide climate plan, which aims to minimize the life cycle carbon footprint per car through tangible action on a consistent basis.