Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya addresses Second G20 Health Ministers Meet

New Delhi : “Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership attaches topmost importance to the health sector. We are committed to protecting global health and making sure we leave behind for the coming generations a better and healthier planet to live in”. This was stated by Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare as he addressed the second G20 Health Ministers Meeting in Bali, Indonesia today. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the progress and way forward on priorities in the healthcare sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya stated that “India is committed to contributing immensely to creating a future-ready and resilient global healthcare ecosystem”. At the same time he also elaborated on building global health resilience wherein the proposal of a Financial Intermediary Fund was discussed. He also highlighted the need to acknowledge existing fault lines in the Global Health Architecture and the importance of building an inclusive, agile and responsive framework for health emergency management.

Dr Mandaviya also encouraged all G20 members to contribute their public keys to the proposed Global Federated Public Trust Directory for ensuring seamless worldwide mobility of people and goods.