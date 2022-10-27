Ministry of Culture collaborates with Art of Living to empower youth towards better health and create a more resilient future for the country

New Delhi : Under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav , Ministry of Culture has collaborated with Art of Living to reach out to masses and youth to educate them about mental health and empower them with the tool of meditation for better health. The project was launched on 26th October 2022 at the international headquarters of the Art of Living at Bangalore by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar in presence of Chief Minister of Karnataka Sh. Basavaraj Bommai amidst gathering of 20 thousand people.

The project will engage Art of Living teachers as Meditation Coaches, and representatives of institutions and interested persons from public as Meditation Ambassadors, who will together reach out to masses, especially youth. This scheme puts into action the Jan-Bhagidari model to empower the youth towards better health and create a more resilient future for the country. The project will be implemented in various phases. The project is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and will culminate on the Independence Day of 2023.