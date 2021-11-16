Dr Jitendra Singh visits dairy farms at Badhori, Samba

JAMMU : Minister of State (Independent Charge), Prime Minister’s Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today visited Santosh Janak Dairy Farm (Sahiwal Cows) at Badhori, Samba.

Dr. Singh inspected working of the dairy farm and interacted with Dinkar Kausal, owner of dairy farm, to take stock of his issues and concerns.

He emphasized youth fraternity to start their own business ventures in this field having vast scope and potential of earning a dignified livelihood.

On the occasion, Dr. Singh also interacted with other progressive dairy farmers including Sandeep Dutta, Vishal Choudhary (SV Brothers) and Abneesh Khajuria (Krishna Dairy).

Dr. Singh appreciated the working and dedication of dairy farmers besides lauding SKUAST-Jammu for providing technical support to these farmers.

Pertinently, SKUAST-Jammu is providing full technical support to the dairy farmers through various programs and most of the farmers are highly qualified who quitted their highly paid salaried jobs from private sector and started dairy farming as a lucrative vocation for them. All these farmers are the beneficiary of Department of Biotechnology, Union Ministry of Science and Technology, funded project being executed under the leadership of Dr. Neelesh Sharma, faculty of Veterinary Sciences, SKUAST-Jammu.