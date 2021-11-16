MoS Textiles Smt Jardosh inaugrates 10-day Exhibition-cum-Sale of Kashmiri Handicrafts at Kashmir Haat

SRINAGAR : Minister of State for Textiles, Smt Darshana Vikram Jardosh here today inaugurated 10-days Exhibition-cum-Sale of Kashmiri Handricrafts Products at Kashmir Haat.

While inaugurating the exhibition, the Minister reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir is very close to the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been priority of his government since day one.

She said that the Central Government led by PM Modi is making every effort to promote and market the Kashmir handicrafts and arts globally.

She added that the 10 days Mela would give the artisans an opportunity to showcase their crafts and products before the public especially tourists who get attracted to such traditional crafts.

On the occasion, she inspected the various stalls which displayed Kashmiri handicrafts like Sozni, Paper Machie, Ari, wood carving, Shawl embroidery etc.

She was accompanied by Development Commissioner (H), Shantmanu; Director Handloom & Handicrafts Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah and other concerned.

She also witnessed live demonstration of crafts viz Willow Wicker, Paper Machie and Sozni crafts.

The ten day exhibition is displaying Kashmiri handicrafts goods which include Pashmina Shawls, Suits, Stoles, Paper Machie, Jewelry, Crewel, Wood Carving, Ari stapple etc.

The exhibition is sponsored by Office of the Development Commissioner (H), Government of India, Ministry of Textiles.