DGBR inspects important tunnel projects in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi : Director General Border Roads Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry inspected important tunnel projects in Arunachal Pradesh during his visit to Sela Tunnel Project on September 29, 2022. He reviewed the progress of works at Sela Tunnel, which is one of the most vital and strategic projects in the region, having a total cost of Rs 687.12 crore.

Once constructed, Sela tunnel will be the longest bi-lane tunnel in the world at an altitude above 13,000 feet. Lining and Electric & Mechanical work of the tunnel are proceeding in full swing. The first blast of the tunnel was carried out on January 15, 2021. Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh carried out last breakthrough blast of the tunnel on October 14, 2021 from New Delhi.

On the same road, the BRO has also completed excavation of 500 m long Nechiphu tunnel cutting through the foggiest stretches. This project, too, is on the verge of completion. The total cost of this tunnel is Rs 88.78 crore.

The DGBR was briefed by Chief Engineer Project Vartak on construction activities and challenges being faced during the construction of the Sela and other Tunnels. Addressing the personnel of BRO, the DGBR appreciated their hard work and contribution towards fast-track construction of vital infrastructure in remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh to enhance defence preparedness and boosting socio-economic development of the region.

The BRO is setting unprecedented standards of pace of tunnel construction in the Himalayas. While it has completed four tunnels in the past, work is currently under progress on eight tunnels, with twelve more under planning.