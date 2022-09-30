School Management System in 194 Schools of Cantonment Boards

New Delhi : Enabling ‘Ease of Living’ to the residents of Cantonment areas, a Digital Platform- School Management System (SMS) has been implemented in 194 Schools under the management of 62 Cantonment Boards across the Fifteen States. The Directorate General of Defence Estate (DGDE), Ministry of Defence has developed the SMS in-house, benefiting 61,943 students and 1,965 teachers and catering to the residents of Cantonments and adjoining areas. The system presently works in English Medium and is being further developed to deliver services in local languages too.

The SMS enables parents to apply for school admission online, monitor progress of their wards, grievance, pay fees in digital mode, etc. The SMS initiative is user friendly enabling “Ease of Services” to the Cantonment residents. The process of issuing Transfer Certificate has also been made simpler for the parents.

The following online facilities are being provided in School Management System:

· Registration and Admissions

· Issuing of Transfer Certificate

· Homework and Assignment

· Grievance and incident reporting

· Deposit of Fees and charges

· Academic performance and grades of students

· Time table and attendance

· Grades and report card

· Notifications and school activity circulars

· Intimation via SMS and email to parents pertaining to performance and progress their wards

The SMS is receiving encouraging response from parents, teachers, students and other stakeholders. For ease of the parents, a helpdesk facility has also been provided by Cantonment Boards. It has become most unique user friendly system offered on a single platform.

Cantonment Boards provide various online citizen services to more than 20 lakh residents across 62 Cantonments in the country through eChhawani project of Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE), Ministry of Defence.